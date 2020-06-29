Black footballers in UK should 'form coalition', says leader of US organisation

Justin Morrow plays for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer

Black footballers in England should form a coalition to help fight racism and address inequalities, says one of the leaders of a new US organisation.

Over 70 footballers have formed a group called the Black Players Coalition of MLS in the United States and Canada.

USA international Justin Morrow said: "My hope is black players in England will create their own coalition and eventually we will collaborate.

"I think it's something, as they know themselves, that's very needed."

The 32-year-old Toronto FC right-back, who has four caps for the United States, says that the death of George Floyd pushed the group to form.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died after being restrained by a white Minneapolis police officer on 25 May.

"We're getting a lot of interest," added Morrow, the Coalition's executive director.

"I absolutely do think that it could be picked up over there [the UK].

"Not only in England but in a lot of leagues over there. That's something I'm very hopeful for in the future."

The group aims to "address racial inequalities in MLS, fight racism in soccer, elevate black voices and positively impact black communities across the USA and Canada".

"We look around Major League Soccer and we don't see much black representation at the high levels," Morrow added. "I'm talking about executives in Major League Soccer, all the way down to head coaches and into academy coaches.

"We look at representation in the Major League Soccer players' association and we don't see much black representation there either. That's something we want to change."