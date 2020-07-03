Can you name every German Cup finalist since 1990?

Bayer Leverkusen face Bayern Munich in the German Cup final on Saturday.

To mark the event, we're offering you the chance to test your knowledge of the competition known as the DFB-Pokal.

From the 1989-90 season, 21 teams have appeared in the final of the tournament. We're simply challenging you to name them.

You have eight minutes to get them all. To help you out a bit we've given you the years they appeared in the final and put the answers in alphabetical order. Good luck.