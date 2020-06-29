Andre Wisdom: Derby County defender in hospital after being stabbed

From the section

Andre Wisdom featured in Derby County's 2-1 win over Sunderland on Saturday

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is stable in hospital after being stabbed in an "unprovoked assault and robbery" in Liverpool.

The club confirmed on Monday that Wisdom had been robbed in Toxteth while visiting relatives.

They said the 27-year-old will make a full recovery and that Merseyside police are investigating the incident.

"The club will focus its efforts on supporting Andre and his family," a Derby statement read.

Wisdom joined Liverpool in 2012 and made 14 appearances before leaving for Derby in 2017.

He featured in the Rams' 2-1 Championship victory over Sunderland on Saturday.