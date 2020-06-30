Matt Taylor: Exeter City boss criticises Grecians' 'softness' after play-off final loss

Matt Taylor was appointed as Exeter City manager in June 2018

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor criticised a "softness" in his team after their 4-0 League Two play-off final loss to Northampton Town.

Exeter were physically overpowered by Northampton and failed to trouble their opponents in front of goal.

It was the Grecians' third play-off final defeat in four years.

"A few of those players have got a few hidden demons from Wembley from a couple of years ago and they were apparent from the off," said Taylor.

"You've got to show a bit more personality, a bit more standing there and being yourself, and unfortunately we weren't that tonight."

Taylor felt he picked the most physical side he could, but his team had little answer to the wave after wave of balls into their area - and the score could have been more emphatic had it not been for a number of fine saves by goalkeeper Jonny Maxted.

"What they turned us into was impressive from their point of view, but really worrying from my point of view," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"We were second best and physically dominated throughout.

"Full credit to Northampton in terms of the way they went about it but I really did not like the effect it had on the personality of my team.

"If there's one slight gripe of mine over the years it is a slight softness - we are trying to address that and I'll try to address it again over the summer.

"The moment it started to be difficult then we took a backwards step.

"Personality's a word in football, and character, and we were really lacking after the first five minutes tonight.

"It certainly wasn't rocket science, and that's no disrespect to Northampton.

"If I was prepping a team to play against Exeter City I'd do exactly the same and there was a weakness in the middle of the pitch and no-one was able to stand up and take responsibility."