Oxford United: John Mousinho agrees extended contract ahead of play-offs

John Mousinho has played more than 500 games since making his professional debut for Brentford in 2005

Oxford United captain John Mousinho has agreed a new one-year contract.

The 34-year-old centre-back also has the option of a further one-year extension as part of the deal.

It means he will be available to face Portsmouth in the League One play-off semi-finals with the first leg at Fratton Park on Friday.

Oxford are also due to complete paperwork later on extensions to make striker Jamie Mackie and on loan midfielder Liam Kelly eligible.

Mousinho was a transfer deadline day addition at the Kassam Stadium in August 2017 after leaving Burton Albion by mutual consent.

He made 26 appearances in League One this season before the U’s were placed fourth on an unweighted points-per-game basis when the regular season was brought to an early conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic.