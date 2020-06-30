Regan Charles-Cook: Midfielder moves to Ross County on two-year deal

Regan Charles-Cook, left, made 21 appearances for Gillingham last season
Regan Charles-Cook, left, made 21 appearances for Gillingham last season

New signing Regan Charles-Cook is ready to "push himself on" at Ross County, says manager Stuart Kettlewell.

The midfielder has secured a two-year deal with the Scottish Premiership club after two seasons with Gillingham in English League One.

The 23-year-old is County's third summer signing after defenders Alex Iacovitti and Connor Randall and loan midfielder Stephen Kelly.

"Regan is a player we are really excited about," Kettlewell said.

"He is young, hungry and is looking to really push himself on and these are qualities we are looking for."

Charles-Cook began his career at Charlton Athletic and had loan spells at Solihull Moors and Woking before joining Gillingham in 2018.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC