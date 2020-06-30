Ella Mastrantonio: Women’s Super League side Bristol City sign Australia international

Ella Mastrantonio has played over 100 W-League games and has won six international caps

Australia midfielder Ella Mastrantonio has signed for Women's Super League side Bristol City from W-League club Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 28-year-old's move reunites her with Bristol boss Tanya Oxtoby, having played together at Perth Glory.

She moves to England after more than a decade playing in Australia's top flight with Perth, Melbourne Victory and Wanderers.

"I'm so excited to be able to work with Tanya again," Mastrantonio said.

She will join the Robins ahead of the 2020-21 season, although the length of her contract has not been confirmed.