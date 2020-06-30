Sol Campbell: Southend United manager leaves by mutual consent

Sol Campbell began the season as manager of Macclesfield Town and took charge of Southend in October

Former England defender Sol Campbell has left his role as manager of Southend United by mutual consent.

The 45-year-old took charge of the Shrimpers last October, but won only four of his 23 games in charge.

Southend were relegated after the League One season was ended in June, three months after matches were halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Whilst it was a difficult time fighting relegation, I still enjoyed the experience," Campbell said.

Southend were in 22nd place and 17 points from safety when the season was ended and the final positions were decided on a points-per-game basis.

Former Macclesfield manager Campbell had been appointed at Southend on a deal until the end of the 2021-22 season.

His assistants Hermann Hreidarsson, Andy Cole and Tony Colbert have also left the club.

"There are obviously frustrations with how the season ended abruptly, and with what points we feel we could have been amassed," he said.

"The club have an exciting future with the plans for the new stadium in place, but with the current global Covid-19 situation having a profound effect on businesses, I am keen not to be a financial burden to the club."

