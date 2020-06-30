League of Ireland season to resume on 31 July following vote by clubs

The League of Ireland season was postponed after five games

The 2020 League of Ireland season will resume on 31 July following a vote by clubs on Tuesday.

The league will keep its existing format with each team playing 18 matches in total followed by a promotion and relegation play-off.

Clubs in favour of maintaining the format narrowly won the vote over those who were against two teams suffering the drop at the end of an 18-game season.

Fixture dates are yet to be announced.

Shamrock Rovers are currently top of the table having taken maximum points from their first five games, three points ahead of champions Dundalk.

Derry City are seventh with four points from as many games.

One club will be automatically promoted to the Premier Division from the First Division, with one side automatically relegated.

A play-off will take place between the ninth-placed top-flight side and the winner of the second-tier's play-off series comprised of the teams who finish second, third, fourth and fifth in that league.

The Football Association of Ireland did not confirm whether or not matches will be behind closed doors.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people will be allowed in the Republic of Ireland from 20 July as part of the Irish Government's roadmap out of lockdown.