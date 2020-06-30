Alan Pardew's eight-year Newcastle ends - so what has happened in meantime?

It was always going to be ambitious

Eight years is a long time. And 30 June 2020 is a big day.

It's the date when Alan Pardew's eight-year contract at Newcastle United officially comes to an end. Yes, you read that correctly - eight years.

What a contract!

Pardew originally signed a five-and-a-half-year deal in 2010, but, after a fifth-place finish in 2012, he was rewarded with an extension until 2020.

However, Pardew left in December 2014 for Crystal Palace. Steve McClaren, Rafael Benitez and Steve Bruce have all managed the club since then.

So it's the end of Alan's big deal. Unfortunately, we won't be able to mark the occasion properly.

Shame. A lot has happened in the interim.

Life comes at you fast

Is it a big day for another grey fox too?

Mourinho and his staff were paid £19.6m compensation, after he was sacked by Manchester United in December 2018.

Pardew's not the only manager to have been rewarded an ambitious contract in recent years.

David Moyes put his signature to a six-year contract at Manchester United in 2013. But he was gone in April 2014, sacked as Champions League qualification hoeps disappeared.

Four managers followed Moyes before the expiry of that contract.

Meanwhile, could there be a new opening for another former Manchester United man?

Gary Neville was only tasked to take charge of Valencia in December 2015, until the end of the season. He was sacked after four months after winning three of 16 league games.

No regrets though, hey, Gary?

Thierry Henry was given a three-year contract at Monaco in October 2018 and was sacked in January 2019 after 20 games in charge - his predecessor Leonardo Jardim took over, just three months after being fired himself.

Listen - none of us can predict the future, right?