Kerys Harrop: Birmingham City captain leaving Women's Super League club

Kerys Harrop joined Birmingham City when she was aged nine

Birmingham City Women captain Kerys Harrop has left the club after deciding against extending her contract.

The 29-year-old defender made her Blues debut against Arsenal aged 15.

She was part of the team that won the 2012 FA Cup final and captained the side in the 2017 final defeat by Manchester City at Wembley.

"Everyone at Blues would like to thank Kerys for her exceptional professionalism and commitment," the club said in a statement.