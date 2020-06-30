Ian Evatt: Bolton Wanderers expected to name Barrow boss as new manager

Ian Evatt played in the Premier League for Derby County and Blackpool

Bolton Wanderers are expected to name Barrow boss Ian Evatt as their new manager, reports BBC Radio Cumbria.

His imminent exit comes two weeks after confirmation of Barrow's return to the English Football League after 48 years.

They were crowned National League champions earlier this month after the season was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bolton and Barrow will both play in League Two next season, after Wanderers were relegated from the third tier.

Evatt, 38, is set to succeed Keith Hill, whose exit was announced on 12 June.

Bolton were consigned to a second successive relegation when a majority of League One clubs voted to end the season early, with final places decided by a points-per-game formula.

After starting with a 12-point deduction as a result of going into administration, they ended the campaign bottom of the table with a total of 14 points from 34 matches.

Former Derby, Chesterfield and Blackpool defender Evatt was appointed into his first full-time managerial role by Barrow in the summer of 2018.

They finished 10th in his first season and then were four points clear at the top of the National League when the 2019-20 campaign was suspended in March.