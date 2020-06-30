Jon Gorenc Stankovic: Huddersfield Town defender to join Sturm Graz

Jon Gorenc Stankovic has scored once in 18 appearances for Huddersfield in all competitions this season

Huddersfield Town defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic is to join Austrian side Sturm Graz at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Slovenian joined Town from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 and has made 43 appearances for the club.

He can play in Town's final seven games after signing a one-month extension to his existing contract last week.

""Credit to him because he could walk away now and prepare for their season, but he wants to see this through," boss Danny Cowley told the club website.