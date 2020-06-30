Mohamed Elyounoussi: Southampton winger returns to Celtic on loan

Mohamed Elyounoussi impressed on loan at Celtic last season

Mohamed Elyounoussi says "a lot of positive messages" from Celtic fans helped convince him to return to the club on loan from Southampton.

The Norway winger has signed for next season after scoring seven goals in 20 appearances last term.

Elyounoussi, 25, was part of Celtic's Scottish League Cup and ninth successive title success.

"I enjoyed my first year here, my family are happy in Glasgow, so it was an easy choice really," he said.

"Since the league stopped, I got a lot of positive messages from fans. They told me what they thought about me, and for me to take another year, and that made the choice even easier.

"It's hard to say no when you get so many messages and feedback - love from the fans, and obviously I will try to give something back."

Elyounoussi is Celtic's first summer signing and in no doubt about the importance of the upcoming campaign as Neil Lennon's side target a record 10th successive championship.

"It's maybe one of the biggest seasons in the history of Celtic, so no pressure!" the Norwegian added. "We're going to give everything."