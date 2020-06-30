Italian Serie A
Genoa1Juventus3

Genoa 1-3 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores again as leaders win

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Genoa
Ronaldo has scored 24 goals in 25 Serie A appearances this season

Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning long-range strike helped defending champions Juventus beat Genoa 3-1 as the Italian giants maintained their four-point advantage at the top of Serie A.

After a goalless first half, Paulo Dybala's fine solo effort put Juventus ahead five minutes after the restart.

Ronaldo then got his 24th goal of the season with a fierce 25-yard strike.

Douglas Costa curled home a third before Andrea Pinamonti hit a consolation.

Ronaldo's effort came on the day his great rival Lionel Messi joined him in the 700-goal club with a chipped penalty in Barcelona's 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid. Ronaldo has 726 goals, with Messi now on 700.

The strike also means Ronaldo is just one goal away from becoming the first Juventus player to reach the 25-goal mark since Omar Sivori in 1960-61. 

Juventus now have 72 points, four more than second-place Lazio, who beat Torino 2-0 earlier on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Genoa

  • 1Perin
  • 17Romero
  • 92Soumaoro
  • 55MasielloBooked at 80mins
  • 18GhiglioneSubstituted forBarrecaat 62'minutes
  • 85Behrami
  • 20SchöneBooked at 33minsSubstituted forLeragerat 45'minutes
  • 29CassataBooked at 70minsSubstituted forPandevat 78'minutes
  • 27SturaroBooked at 58minsSubstituted forBiraschiat 75'minutes
  • 99Pinamonti
  • 30FavilliBooked at 7minsSubstituted forSanabriaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Zapata
  • 3Barreca
  • 5Goldaniga
  • 8Lerager
  • 9Sanabria
  • 10Falque
  • 14Biraschi
  • 15Jagiello
  • 19Pandev
  • 22Marchetti
  • 23Destro
  • 66Radaelli

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19BonucciBooked at 45mins
  • 13Danilo
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5PjanicSubstituted forRamseyat 74'minutes
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forMatuidiat 83'minutes
  • 33BernardeschiSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 66'minutes
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forOlivieriat 83'minutes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forHiguaínat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Ramsey
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 14Matuidi
  • 21Higuaín
  • 24Rugani
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 35Olivieri
  • 38Muratore
  • 42de Oliveira Andrade
  • 77Buffon
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Match Stats

Home TeamGenoaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home4
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home21
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Genoa 1, Juventus 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Genoa 1, Juventus 3.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Goran Pandev (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antonio Barreca (Genoa).

Offside, Genoa. Antonio Barreca tries a through ball, but Andrea Pinamonti is caught offside.

Foul by Marco Olivieri (Juventus).

Davide Biraschi (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cristian Romero (Genoa).

Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Antonio Barreca.

Offside, Genoa. Andrea Masiello tries a through ball, but Antonio Barreca is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Marco Olivieri replaces Paulo Dybala.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi replaces Adrien Rabiot.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Masiello (Genoa).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Antonio Sanabria.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Andrea Masiello (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrea Masiello (Genoa).

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Francesco Cassata.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francesco Cassata (Genoa).

Goal!

Goal! Genoa 1, Juventus 3. Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by Davide Biraschi with a cross.

Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Attempt saved. Antonio Sanabria (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Francesco Cassata.

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Davide Biraschi replaces Stefano Sturaro.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Gonzalo Higuaín replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Aaron Ramsey replaces Miralem Pjanic.

Goal!

Goal! Genoa 0, Juventus 3. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antonio Sanabria (Genoa).

Booking

Francesco Cassata (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francesco Cassata (Genoa).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 30th June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus29233359253472
2Lazio29215366283868
3Inter Milan28187356292761
4Atalanta28176580394157
5Roma28146853381548
6Napoli2813694637945
7AC Milan28126103435-142
8Parma28116113835339
9Hellas Verona2810993432239
10Cagliari28108104744338
11Bologna28107114045-537
12Sassuolo2897124849-134
13Fiorentina28710113439-531
14Torino2994163352-1931
15Udinese2877142341-1828
16Sampdoria2875163150-1926
17Genoa2968153556-2126
18Lecce2867153564-2925
19Brescia2846182552-2718
20SPAL2853202148-2718
View full Italian Serie A table

