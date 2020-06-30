Match ends, Genoa 1, Juventus 3.
Genoa 1-3 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores again as leaders win
-
- From the section European Football
Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning long-range strike helped defending champions Juventus beat Genoa 3-1 as the Italian giants maintained their four-point advantage at the top of Serie A.
After a goalless first half, Paulo Dybala's fine solo effort put Juventus ahead five minutes after the restart.
Ronaldo then got his 24th goal of the season with a fierce 25-yard strike.
Douglas Costa curled home a third before Andrea Pinamonti hit a consolation.
Ronaldo's effort came on the day his great rival Lionel Messi joined him in the 700-goal club with a chipped penalty in Barcelona's 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid. Ronaldo has 726 goals, with Messi now on 700.
The strike also means Ronaldo is just one goal away from becoming the first Juventus player to reach the 25-goal mark since Omar Sivori in 1960-61.
Juventus now have 72 points, four more than second-place Lazio, who beat Torino 2-0 earlier on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Genoa
- 1Perin
- 17Romero
- 92Soumaoro
- 55MasielloBooked at 80mins
- 18GhiglioneSubstituted forBarrecaat 62'minutes
- 85Behrami
- 20SchöneBooked at 33minsSubstituted forLeragerat 45'minutes
- 29CassataBooked at 70minsSubstituted forPandevat 78'minutes
- 27SturaroBooked at 58minsSubstituted forBiraschiat 75'minutes
- 99Pinamonti
- 30FavilliBooked at 7minsSubstituted forSanabriaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Zapata
- 3Barreca
- 5Goldaniga
- 8Lerager
- 9Sanabria
- 10Falque
- 14Biraschi
- 15Jagiello
- 19Pandev
- 22Marchetti
- 23Destro
- 66Radaelli
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 4de Ligt
- 19BonucciBooked at 45mins
- 13Danilo
- 30Bentancur
- 5PjanicSubstituted forRamseyat 74'minutes
- 25RabiotSubstituted forMatuidiat 83'minutes
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 66'minutes
- 10DybalaSubstituted forOlivieriat 83'minutes
- 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forHiguaínat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Ramsey
- 11Douglas Costa
- 14Matuidi
- 21Higuaín
- 24Rugani
- 31Pinsoglio
- 35Olivieri
- 38Muratore
- 42de Oliveira Andrade
- 77Buffon
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Genoa 1, Juventus 3.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Goran Pandev (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Barreca (Genoa).
Offside, Genoa. Antonio Barreca tries a through ball, but Andrea Pinamonti is caught offside.
Foul by Marco Olivieri (Juventus).
Davide Biraschi (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cristian Romero (Genoa).
Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Antonio Barreca.
Offside, Genoa. Andrea Masiello tries a through ball, but Antonio Barreca is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Marco Olivieri replaces Paulo Dybala.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Masiello (Genoa).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Antonio Sanabria.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Andrea Masiello (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrea Masiello (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Francesco Cassata.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Cassata (Genoa).
Goal!
Goal! Genoa 1, Juventus 3. Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by Davide Biraschi with a cross.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Attempt saved. Antonio Sanabria (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Francesco Cassata.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Davide Biraschi replaces Stefano Sturaro.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Gonzalo Higuaín replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Aaron Ramsey replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Goal!
Goal! Genoa 0, Juventus 3. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Sanabria (Genoa).
Booking
Francesco Cassata (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Cassata (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Federico Bernardeschi.