Scottish gossip: Forster, Celtic, Morelos, Hastie, Rangers, Dundee United

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster wants a permanent move to Celtic if he is to return to the Scottish Premiership from Southampton, following his loan spell in Glasgow last season. (Sun)

Celtic fear Forster, 32, may have lined up another summer move. (Record)

Southampton have told Celtic they want Forster to compete for the number one spot at St Mary's. (Mail)

Another keeper, Scotland stopper David Marshall, 35, could return to Celtic after his current club Wigan Athletic entered administration. (Sun)

The administration at Wigan could also affect Scots Danny Fox, Lewis Macleod and Kal Naismith. (Scotsman - subscription required)

The agent of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos claims the Colombian, 24, wants to move to Italy and his services have been offered to Napoli. (Sun)

Hearts have joined Motherwell in showing interest in signing Rangers winger Jake Hastie, 21, on loan. (Herald - subscription required)

Malky Mackay is once again favourite for the Dundee United head coach job after Steve McClaren turned down the role for family reasons. (Courier - subscription required)

Former England boss McClaren was impressed with Dundee United but says it was not the right time for him to take over at Tannadice. (Record)

Ross County hope to sign Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan on loan. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

County are expected to sign Doohan, 22, once Celtic sign another goalkeeper. (Record)