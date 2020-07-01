Oldham Athletic: Winding-up petition over tax debt dismissed by High Court

Oldham finished 19th in a shortened League Two season

A winding-up petition against Oldham Athletic has been dismissed by the High Court after a debt owed to HM Revenue & Customs was cleared.

Judge Sally Barber was told during a virtual hearing on Wednesday that the club had paid an outstanding tax bill.

Barrister Jessica Powers, representing HMRC, did not specify to the Insolvency and Companies Court how much was owed.

In June, the Latics said they avoided going into administration after they repaid money to two former owners.