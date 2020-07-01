FA Cup: Manchester United v Chelsea semi-final to be shown live on BBC TV

  • From the section FA Cup

Media playback is not supported on this device

Archive: Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-0 in 2017 quarter-final

This month's FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea will be shown live on BBC One.

The game, which kicks off at 18:00 BST on Sunday, 19 July at Wembley, will also be streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Holders Manchester City meet Arsenal in the first semi-final on 18 July (19:45 kick-off) with the game shown live on BT Sport.

This year's FA Cup final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 1 August.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Archive: Arsenal beat Man City 2-1 in 2017 semi-final

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Best of the FA Cup