Tom Huddlestone: Derby County midfielder fails to agree contract extension

Tom Huddlestone has made 185 appearances for Derby across two spells

Tom Huddlestone is now a free agent after failing to agree a contract extension with Championship club Derby.

The former England international, 33, made 90 appearances for the Rams after joining from Hull for £2m in 2017.

Last week Derby said they hoped to agree a new contract with Huddlestone before his deal expired on 30 June.

"My contract has expired so it's likely to be a new chapter, which is exciting as I still feel I have a lot to offer on and off the field," he said.

After starting his career with the Rams, Huddlestone went on to play for Tottenham and Hull before returning to Pride Park.

Phillip Cocu's side are ninth in the Championship, four points from the final play-off place with seven games to play.