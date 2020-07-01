League of Ireland: 'It was key we got back playing' - Derry City boss Declan Devine

Derry City were seventh in the League of Ireland table after four games

Derry City boss Declan Devine has said he cannot wait for the "Friday night feeling" ahead of the League of Ireland's return.

The season will resume on 31 July following a vote by clubs on Tuesday.

The league will keep its existing format with each team playing 18 matches in total followed by a promotion and relegation play-off.

"It was key we got back playing and the news was very welcome to both myself and the players," said Devine.

The 18-match format means Derry, who were seventh in the table after four matches, have 14 league games remaining along with FAI Cup and Europa League commitments.

The fixtures for the League of Ireland's return have yet to be released.

"As far as I know we were the last league in Europe to have a programme to get back and play and I am delighted we now have a date we can work towards," added Devine, who feels the league's return will be "unusual".

"We have to be as positive as we possibly can be here. We have a brilliant product in the League of Ireland and it is important that everyone comes together and looks at what we have got, instead of what we haven't got.

"It would be great if the fans were allowed back in, even in smaller numbers."

Striker Tim Nilsen departed the Brandywell by mutual consent at the end of June and Devine says he will be in the market for players ahead of the season's resumption.

"We've spoken to a lot of players behind the scenes over the last number of weeks and we will certainly be looking to strengthen the squad," he said.

"There's a lot of football still to be played and every game going forward is now crucial. 14 games isn't a lot, but it is something that we have to embrace and look forward to."