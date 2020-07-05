Ten startling Irish League statistics you probably didn't know

Think you know everything there is to know about the Irish League?

Well, think again as master statistician Marshall Gillespie takes us through a series of fascinating facts, many of which even the most avid follower of the local game must surely be unaware.

Ready for kick-off? Here comes the referee's whistle....

In November 2001 Bangor missed an eighth consecutive penalty and therefore created a new UK record which had previously been held by Southend United, who had missed seven in a row back in the nineties.

The Seasiders misfortune from the penalty spot started when current assistant manager at Glentoran, Paul Millar, missed from 12 yards in a league match against Armagh City at Holm Park on 21 October 2000.

Barely a month later Gary Sliney saw his penalty at Carrick Rangers saved, however, it was the following season the rot really set in as Bangor missed an amazing six spot-kicks in the space of just two months!

First former Linfield and Crusaders striker, Crawford McCrae, saw his attempt saved against Dungannon Swifts in September 2001, then the following week Colin Gallagher missed in a 3-2 defeat at Ballyclare Comrades.

Their bad luck continued though when Dean Doherty, John Douglas, David McMahon and Colin Beggs all saw their efforts kept out by the respective goalkeepers.

It was not until the following season that the Bangor faithful were finally put out of their misery when on 30 August 2002, former Northampton Town striker Andy Morrow successfully converted in the 23rd minute of their 3-1 victory over Ballyclare at Dixon Park.

Cliftonville's Joe Gormley has been arguably the most prolific striker in Irish League football for the past decade, as his 211 goals in 325 games in all competitions will testify.

The former Crumlin Star player joined the Reds in 2011 and in his first season he was third top scorer at the club behind Chris Scannell and Rory Donnelly with 14 goals in 45 appearances, though 31 of those outings were from the bench.

Joe scored his first hat-trick for Cliftonville on 9 October 2012, when he hit three in a 5-0 League Cup win against Ballinamallard United at Solitude. In fact in seven terms with the north Belfast outfit he has scored 11 hat-tricks, five of them during the 2014/15 campaign when he finished the season with a staggering 41 goals.

His fastest ever treble for the Reds came in a 5-1 Premiership victory over Institute at Solitude on 28 March 2015, when he scored three inside seven first-half minutes.

Of the 33 teams that Joe has scored against during his Cliftonville career, Dungannon Swifts are the side he has managed the most goals against, hitting an incredible 18 in just 24 appearances versus the Tyrone side. However, it is worth mentioning that he has also scored 17 goals against the Reds' north Belfast rivals Crusaders!

The youngest player to have played in a Premiership match since 2010 is Alex McIlmail, who was just 15 years and 57 days old when Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton brought the teenager on for the final 25 minutes of the Lurgan Blues' 5-1 home win over Carrick Rangers on 2 February 2016.

The youngest player to score a goal in the Premiership since August 2010 is Callum Ferris, who was aged 15 years and 249 days when he converted from the penalty spot for Portadown in their 3-2 defeat away to Ards on 18 April 2017.

In total there have been 11 players under the age of 16 to have made a league appearance in the top flight in the past decade, including this term, when Warrenpoint Town midfielder Ryan O'Kane came off the bench on 70 minutes to make his debut in the 6-0 reverse at Larne last August when aged 15 years and 359 days.

Of those 11 players under the age of 16, four have been from Glenavon (Alex McIlmail, Jason Greenaway, Harry Robinson and Gary Lavery), two from Portadown (Callum Ferris and Liam Hughes) and one each from Linfield (Charlie Allen), Dungannon Swifts (Liam Donnelly), Glentoran (Ethan Warnock), Ballymena United (Matthew Shevlin) and of course Warrenpoint (O'Kane).

Kirk Millar scored Linfield's first goal of the league campaign this term in the 12th minute of their opening day victory over Institute. He also found the net in what ultimately proved to be their last league goals of a title winning season, when he bagged a brace as the Blues won 2-0 at the Loughshore Arena against Carrick Rangers on 7 March.

The former Oldham Athletic winger is more renowned for being a creator of goals, with his 108 assists in 254 games for the Blues proving the point. However, this term has also been his best in front of goal having ended the season with a respectable total of nine goals.

The only other player to achieve the feat of scoring his club's first and last league goals this term was Carrick Rangers defender Ciaran Loughran, who fired home a stunning free kick against one of his former clubs Larne to register the Co Antrim side's first goal of the new season.

Loughran, who in total scored four goals for Niall Currie's side this term, all of them at the Loughshore Arena, also found the net in Carrick's penultimate game of the season when he converted from the penalty spot in a 2-1 loss at home to Dungannon Swifts on 22 February.

When Navid Nasseri scored a late injury time goal for Glentoran against Ballymena United at the Oval in the Premiership back on 28 December, it was the 500th goal that the east Belfast side had scored in 182 league games against the Braidmen.

Since the first league fixture between these sides began on 29 September 1928, when the teams drew 2-2 at the Oval, no fewer than 747 goals have been scored, which is an impressive average of 4.1 goals per game.

In the 92 years this contest has been played between the teams, the Glens have won 105 of the 182 matches (58%) to United's 45 (25%) with 32 draws (17%), only seven of which have been scoreless.

There have been a total of 15 hat-tricks (or better) scored, 11 of them by Glentoran, the first of which was from the legendary Fred Roberts on 13 September 1930, when they beat United 4-2 at the Showgrounds.

The last Ballymena player to hit a treble in a league outing against the Glens was Scottish-born striker Gary McCutcheon, who scored three in 23 second-half minutes to help the Braidmen record a 4-2 success at the Oval on 24 September 2011.

The record for the longest number of games unbeaten in the top flight of Irish League football is 49, which was set over a two-year period by the great Belfast Celtic team of the 1920s.

That league sequence began when Celtic drew 1-1 at home to Portadown on 10 September 1927, and ended when they were beaten 2-1 at Celtic Park by Bangor on 20 August 1929.

Their record during that spell was phenomenal, having won 40 of those matches and drawn nine whilst scoring an incredible 224 goals.

Meanwhile, the record for going the longest without suffering a league defeat at home is held by another former Irish League side, Derry City, who went a staggering 47 matches unbeaten at the Brandywell.

The run started with a 3-1 success over Distillery on 3 November 1934, and ended when they lost the opening league game of the season 5-3 to Ballymena on 20 August 1938.

Though not 100% confirmed, it is likely that Linfield's run of 32 league games away from home without defeat is a post-war record. The sequence began when they went to Institute on 24 September 2005 and eased to a 9-2 victory, and ended just as dramatically on 27 October 2007 when they sensationally went down 4-0 to Dungannon at Stangmore Park.

The post-war record for scoring in the most consecutive league games in the top flight is 11, which is held jointly by former Glenavon legend Jimmy Jones and current Crusaders striker Paul Heatley.

Jones' run, which produced 22 goals, began on the 3 November 1956 when he scored in the 2-0 win over Crusaders at Mourneview Park and ended on 12 January 1957 after scoring five in an 8-1 rout at home to Distillery.

The former Northern Ireland international, who in a 10-year career at Mourneview scored an outstanding 517 goals for the Lurgan Blues, finished that particular campaign with a staggering 74 goals, a total which included no fewer than seven hat-tricks.

In more recent times though Paul Heatley equalled that record when in Crusaders' title winning year of 2015 he scored 16 goals in his final 11 league games for the north Belfast outfit.

On 17 January 2015 he scored in a 2-1 win for the Crues at the Oval and although he missed two games in the run-in against Institute and Portadown, he did find the net in every other match he appeared in culminating in a brace against Glenavon on the final day of the campaign.

Since the introduction of the Premiership in Northern Ireland in 1995/96, only three players have managed to score 30 league goals or more in a single season.

It is not a surprise to see Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley at the top of that list after he hit 31 Premiership goals in 2014/15, his final season at Solitude before being transferred to League One side Peterborough United that summer.

In 2000/01 Vinny Arkins scored 30 goals in the Premiership for Portadown while former Northern Ireland international Rory Patterson equalled that tally with Coleraine in the 2009/10 campaign.

The 20 goal barrier has been broken a total of 45 times over the past 25 years with five players, Vinny Arkins (Portadown), Joe Gormley (Cliftonville), tley (Crusaders), Peter Thomson (Linfield) and Andy Waterworth (Glentoran and Linfield) managing to achieve the feat four times.

Current Linfield striker Waterworth is though the only player to score 20 or more goals in a single Premiership season with two different clubs. He first managed it with Glentoran in 2012/13 and since then has achieved it three times with the Blues, the last occasion being the 2016/17 campaign.

Although the Premiership season was curtailed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, attendances still showed a healthy increase from the previous campaign.

The Premiership had a total of 221,733 paying customers in the 186 matches that were played during the 2019/20 season, which worked out at an average of 1,192 per game, an increase of 103 on last season's figures.

Champions Linfield were again the best supported club in the country with an average home attendance of 2,365, though a rejuvenated Glentoran were the second most watched side with 2,060 on average attending their matches at the Oval, a jump of 30% on last term.

There was also an increase in support for runners-up Coleraine as Oran Kearney's side attracted an average of 1,571 spectators per match through the turnstiles, while new boys Larne also showed up well in fourth with an average of 1,421.

Over the last few years there has been an upsurge in the crowds attending Premiership games across the province. For example this season's average of 1,192 per game is an impressive 37.1% higher than the average recorded for the 2013/14 season.

Larne marked their return to top flight football by not only claiming a top six finish this term, but also breaking a few long-standing records on the way.

The Inver men finished the shortened campaign with 56 points, their best ever haul in the top division which eclipsed the 55 they accumulated back in the 1991/92 season.

Their 1-0 success over Glenavon at Inver Park on 7 March, which proved to be their last league fixture, was their 16th victory in the Premiership, which equalled the record number wins they recorded during the 1991/92 campaign.

Larne also surpassed their record number of away victories in a single season when they took their tally to seven following a 2-0 success at Dungannon in February, beating the six they clocked up way back in 1979.

Tiernan Lynch's charges also managed to chalk up an impressive 14 clean sheets in their 31 league outings this term, which bettered their previous best of 12 that was set during the 1986-87 season.

Striker David McDaid finished the campaign with 13 league goals that included a hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Glenavon in October, which was incidentally the first by a Larne player in the top division since Aaron Black scored three against Distillery on 21 April 2007.