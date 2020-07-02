Steve McClaren: Former England boss will not be Dundee Utd head coach

Steve McClaren has managed in England, Germany and Netherlands

Former England boss Steve McClaren will not be Dundee United's next head coach.

McClaren, 59, spoke to the Scottish Premiership newcomers earlier this week about replacing Robbie Neilson but has now ruled himself out of the race.

The former Middlesbrough, FC Twente, Wolfsburg, Derby, Newcastle and Queens Park Rangers manager said the Tannadice job "comes at the wrong time".

"I'm very impressed with the club's structure, philosophy and ambition," McClaren told Sky Sports.

"I have a great desire to be managing and coaching again and it is disappointing that this chance comes at the wrong time for me."

United were also given permission to talk to Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay.

Austin MacPhee, previously assistant at Hearts, and former United captain Jon Daly have also reportedly had talks.

Neilson left last season's Scottish Championship winners earlier this month to join former club Hearts.