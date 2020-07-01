Dan Sweeney: Forest Green Rovers sign former Barnet midfielder

Dan Sweeney began his career with Maidstone before joining Barnet in 2017

Forest Green Rovers have signed former Barnet midfielder Dan Sweeney on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old made 19 appearances for the Bees in 2019-20.

"I'm excited about being given the chance to prove myself in the Football League again and working with the manager and the team," Sweeney told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to getting started, just as soon as we get the green light for the new season."