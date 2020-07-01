Championship: Swansea and Luton given FA misconduct charge

Tempers flare at Liberty Stadium
Tempers flared at the Liberty Stadium, leading to Swansea's Jordon Garrick being sent off

Swansea City and Luton Town have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after a melee in their Championship match on 27 June.

It resulted in Swansea's Jordon Garrick being sent off in the 83rd minute for raising a hand to an opponent's face.

It is alleged the clubs "failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

Luton won the game 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium, with both clubs given until 6 July to respond to the charge.

Speaking after the match, Swansea head coach Steve Cooper said: "I thought the referee [Andy Woolmer] caused the melee, but I don't want my comment on the referee to hide the fact that Jordon has done something that is a clear red."

