Hearts & Thistle case for Scottish FA, not court of law, claims QC

Hearts' and Partick Thistle's legal case is being heard at the Court of Session in Edinburgh

The dispute brought to the Court of Session by Hearts and Partick Thistle should be heard by the Scottish FA, rather than a court of law, says the lawyer representing three SPFL clubs.

On the first morning of proceedings hosted by Lord Clark in Edinburgh, Garry Borland QC spoke for Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers, whose promotions Hearts and Thistle are attempting to have reversed.

The latter pair are challenging their relegations from the Premiership and Championship after the term was called.

Borland said the case should be dealt with by a Scottish FA arbitration process as the dispute was clearly a football one, given the aim is to prevent demotions.

He added this was his interpretation of the rules and Articles of Association of both the SPFL and the Scottish FA.

The SPFL's case, and that of Hearts and Thistle, will be presented later on Wednesday, with proceedings potentially spilling over into a second day.

United, Raith and Cove were declared winners of the Championship, League One and League Two

The petition from Hearts and Thistle came after SPFL clubs failed to support the league's proposal for reconstruction, which would have kept those two and League One's bottom side Stranraer up.