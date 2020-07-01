Offrande Zanzala: Crewe Alexandra sign striker from Accrington
Crewe Alexandra have signed Accrington Stanley striker Offrande Zanzala on a one-year deal.
The 23-year-old scored eight goals in 28 appearances in 2019-20 for Stanley but decided not to sign a new contract.
The Congolese came through the academy at Derby County but never made a senior appearance for the Rams.
He is the first player to join Alex, who will play in League One next season after finishing second in League Two, this summer.