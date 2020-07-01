Man Utd: Chris Smalling & Alexis Sanchez extend loans

Both Smalling and Sanchez have around two years remaining on their United contracts

Manchester United's Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez have extended their loan deals at Roma and Inter Milan respectively until the end of the Italian season.

England defender Smalling, 30, and Chile forward Sanchez, 31, have been playing in Serie A since August.

They were due to return to Old Trafford in June.

Italy's top flight, which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, is set to finish on 2 August.

Smalling and Sanchez's eligibility for the Europa League, which restarts on 10 August, is yet to be confirmed.

All three clubs remain in the competition, with United well placed to progress to the quarter-finals after a 5-0 win at LASK in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Inter will face Getafe and Roma play Sevilla in one-off ties to reach the quarter-finals on 5-6 August.

Smalling has impressed at Roma, helping them to fifth in the table.

Sanchez has played 19 matches for third-placed Inter, who also have former United players Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young in their squad.