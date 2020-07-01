Anonymous donor gives £100,000 to Scottish women's football

SWPL 1 and 2 clubs are awaiting a restart date for their domestic season

Scottish women's football is to benefit from another significant cash influx after an anonymous donor gave £100,000.

Philanthropist James Anderson last month gave £250,000 to the Scottish Football Partnership Trust, which is to help clubs mainly in SWPL1 and 2.

The women's season in Scotland had just started when football was suspended in March because of coronavirus.

Glasgow City will resume their Champions League campaign against Wolfsburg on 21 August.

The match will be played at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.