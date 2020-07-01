Sheffield United take ownership of Bramall Lane ground

Sheffield United are 10th in the top flight with seven games left

Sheffield United say they have regained ownership of their Bramall Lane stadium and training ground.

The acquisition comes after Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud won a High Court battle for control of the club last year.

Prince Abdullah, a member of the Saudi royal family, said owning the properties "is an important step".

He added: "We now look forward to capitalising on this as we establish the Blades in the Premier League."

As part of the move, Sheffield United have also regained ownership of the Bramall Lane stadium hotel and the site of the club's academy.

The purchase of the property assets, from a company controlled by former United co-owner Kevin McCabe, was for an undisclosed fee set by an arbitration process.

Sheffield United are 10th in the top flight with seven games left.