Faye Bryson: Bristol City Women player signs new two-year contract

Faye Bryson started her career with Everton

Bristol City full-back Faye Bryson has signed a new two-year deal with the Women's Super League side.

The 23-year-old joined from Everton in January and made five appearances in 2019-20.

"The club, my team-mates and coaches have allowed me to enjoy my football again and that means the world to me," she told the club website.

"I can't wait to build on the hard work we've put in and hit the ground running come the start of the new season."