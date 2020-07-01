Celtic: Mohamed Elyounoussi hoping for Fraser Forster deal

Celtic are trying to bring Fraser Forster back on loan from Southampton

Mohamed Elyounoussi has not given up hope of Fraser Forster joining him at Celtic, saying his Southampton team-mate is undecided on his future.

Winger Elyounoussi returned for a second season-long loan at the Scottish champions on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Forster rejuvenated his career at Parkhead last season, but reports claim he has rejected the chance of a further loan spell.

"It would be great for us to have him here another year," said Elyounoussi.

"But we just have to wait and see what he decides to do.

"I have talked to him. He's not sure yet what he is going to do. Hopefully he comes back here."