Substitution, Inter Milan. Christian Eriksen replaces Roberto Gagliardini.
Inter Milan v Brescia
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 6de VrijBooked at 41minsSubstituted forRanocchiaat 45'minutes
- 95Bastoni
- 11Moses
- 23BarellaSubstituted forAgoumeat 59'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 5Gagliardini
- 15Young
- 20Valero
- 7Sánchez
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 2Godín
- 9Lukaku
- 13Ranocchia
- 18Asamoah
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 31Pirola
- 32Agoume
- 34Biraghi
- 77Brozovic
- 87Candreva
Brescia
- 1Joronen
- 2SabelliSubstituted forMangravitiat 58'minutes
- 32Papetti
- 3MatejuBooked at 19mins
- 29SempriniBooked at 62mins
- 23SkrabbSubstituted forBjarnasonat 45'minutes
- 4Tonali
- 8ZmrhalSubstituted forSpalekat 58'minutes
- 27Dessena
- 9DonnarummaSubstituted forTorregrossaat 45'minutes
- 18Aye
Substitutes
- 5Gastaldello
- 7Spalek
- 11Torregrossa
- 12Andrenacci
- 16Ghezzi
- 19Mangraviti
- 24Viviani
- 26Martella
- 31Bjarnason
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces Victor Moses.
Foul by Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia).
Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sandro Tonali (Brescia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.
Attempt saved. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florian Aye.
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Sandro Tonali (Brescia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Lucien Agoume (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucien Agoume (Inter Milan).
Nikolas Spalek (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Victor Moses (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Booking
Alessandro Semprini (Brescia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessandro Semprini (Brescia).
Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Borja Valero (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Moses with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Lucien Agoume replaces Nicolò Barella.
Substitution
Substitution, Brescia. Nikolas Spalek replaces Jaromir Zmrhal.
Substitution
Substitution, Brescia. Massimiliano Mangraviti replaces Stefano Sabelli.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Jesse Joronen.
Attempt missed. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Attempt blocked. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ales Mateju.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 4, Brescia 0. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ales Mateju (Brescia).
Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Borja Valero.
Foul by Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan).
Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Ranocchia replaces Stefan de Vrij.
Second Half
Second Half begins Inter Milan 3, Brescia 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Brescia. Birkir Bjarnason replaces Simon Skrabb.
Substitution
Substitution, Brescia. Ernesto Torregrossa replaces Alfredo Donnarumma.
Half Time
First Half ends, Inter Milan 3, Brescia 0.