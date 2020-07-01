Danish Cup final between Aalborg and SonderjyskE delayed by social distancing breaches

A section of Aalborg fans ignored social distancing rules

The Danish Cup final was suspended for 14 minutes as a group of ultras refused to obey social distancing.

Aalborg and SonderjyskE were both given 725 tickets each for fans at the final at the neutral Esbjerg Stadium, so long as they sat 1m apart.

But just before the 30-minute mark, a group of Aalborg - also known as AaB - fans grouped together and refused to move despite pleas from the club's coaches and other fans.

They were kicked out of the ground.

Aalborg assistant boss Rasmus Wurtz asked fans to go back to their designated seats

Their team went on to lose 2-0 with Anders Jacobsen scoring twice against his old club.

It is the first major trophy in SonderjyskE's history.