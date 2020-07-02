Wigan Athletic: Administrator says there is plenty of interest in buying club

Wigan Athletic went into administration on Wednesday

One of Wigan Athletic's administrators says there have been 10 different expressions of interest in taking over the Championship side.

The Latics entered administration on Wednesday citing financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

They are 14th in the second tier, eight points above the relegation places.

But they face a 12-point deduction this season if they finish outside the bottom three or next season if they end up in the relegation zone.

"I am pleased to say that since yesterday I have had 10 different people email me asking for non-disclosure agreements which shows there is interest out there to acquire the club but the proof of the pudding is when it comes to writing the cheque," Gerald Krasner told BBC Breakfast.

"We don't have an exact figure (of the money needed) but what I can tell you is we will cover the costs of getting through the matches and making sure they are played because unless we finish the season there is no hope of saving this club.

"We are doing our very best. I have been involved with clubs before and we have never lost one. I would say to the fans to keep faith, we are doing our best to make sure you have got a club to watch next season."

Wigan were in the relegation places at the end of February, but a tremendous run has seen Paul Cook's side rise up the table.

They are the form team in the Championship, unbeaten in nine matches, and have not conceded a goal in their last seven games, winning six of them.

Their Egyptian international midfielder Sam Morsy said on Twitter that it was "time to fight now more than ever" while team-mate Chey Dunkley tweeted "in unprecedented times we'll stay strong".

The club were sold by long-term owner Dave Whelan in November 2018 to Hong Kong-based International Entertainment Corporation, led by new chairman Stanley Choi.

There was a further change of ownership in June when Next Leader Fund - in which Choi has a 51% stake - took control.

Under the change of ownership the Next Leader Fund loaned Wigan £28.77m at an interest rate of 8%, rising to 20% if the club defaulted on payments.

Whelan said he would "help in any way" to try and save the club, and Krasner said he would discuss the situation with the 83-year-old former owner.

"I shall be contacting Mr Whelan as soon as possible to see what we can do together and I would ask anyone who wants to help on this to to contact me as soon as possible," he added.