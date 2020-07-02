Fraser Hornby: Scotland Under-21 striker leaves Everton for Stade de Reims
Scotland Under-21 striker Fraser Hornby has left Everton to join French top-flight side Stade de Reims.
Hornby, 20, has signed a four-year deal after a reported £1.8m fee was agreed.
The forward scored three times in 12 games while on loan with Belgian top-tier outfit Kortrijk last term and has six goals in 13 appearances for Scotland's Under-21 team.
"It's a great project here and a great opportunity," he said. "I want to discover a new culture and league."