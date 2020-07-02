Dundee Utd: Tommy Wright still in frame for manager's job - Tony Asghar

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar says he still has candidates to speak to

Tommy Wright remains in consideration for the Dundee United job, with the club still keen to speak to candidates, says sporting director Tony Asghar.

Former England boss Steve McClaren ruled himself out on Wednesday after talks, but Ashgar says neither he nor anyone else has been offered the post.

Scottish Premiership newcomers United have also spoken to Malky Mackay.

"I've not spoken to Tommy but he's on the list to consider," Asghar said of the former St Johnstone boss.

"We've spoken to people - some in jobs, some not - and we've still got more to speak to.

"Some are still involved in games just now, so we have to be respectful of that, but we'll get through everyone, then take an overview."

United identified a list of candidates after head coach Robbie Neilson left earlier this month to join former club Hearts and have also been assessing applications.

Austin MacPhee, erstwhile assistant at Hearts, and former United captain Jon Daly have also reportedly had talks, while former United midfielder Billy McKinlay and Tranmere boss Micky Mellon have been linked with last season's Championship winners.

"There's no real rush," added Asghar, who is hopeful of making an appointment early next week. "It has to be the right fit for the players, the fans and the club.

"We've taken our time and looked at different types of coaches and managers and we're very open to how that manager works as long as he fits in with what we want to do.

"We've got a number of good candidates we've spoken to - some whose names have not been in the press - and I want to see if anyone else fits before we come to a decision."