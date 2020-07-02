Hamilton: Ross Callachan, Charlie Trafford & Callum Smith join Accies

Ross Callachan, Charlie Trafford and Callum Smith are Hamilton's first summer signings

Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical have signed Ross Callachan, Charlie Trafford and Callum Smith.

Callachan, 26, joins from top-flight rivals St Johnstone and has had spells with Hearts, Dundee and Raith Rovers.

Fellow midfielder Trafford, 28, spent the past three seasons at Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle and has been capped by Canada.

And forward Smith, 20, arrives from Dunfermline Athletic, having had loans at Alloa, Arbroath and Airdrie.

The trio are Accies' first signings of the summer, with nine players having left the club last month.

"Ross is a player I have been watching a while, he's a box to box midfielder who gets in the box and scores goals, there's not many of them going about," said head coach Brian Rice.

"Charlie I know from my time at Inverness. I didn't want to take a chance on this position and sign someone I've only seen play a couple of times, I know what I'm getting from Charlie.

"Callum Smith is a young player who I've been watching for a few years. He had a fantastic season at Airdrie, so I think he has a chance here."