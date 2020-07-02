Stephy Mavididi: English striker joins Montpellier from Juventus

From the section

Mavididi signed for Juventus in August 2018

Former Arsenal youth striker Stephy Mavididi has joined French side Montpellier from Juventus for £5.7m.

The 22-year-old England Under-20 international spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Dijon, scoring eight times in 28 games.

Mavididi was a product of Arsenal's academy but did not make a senior appearance before joining Italian champions Juventus in 2018.

"I am very happy to join Montpellier," said the forward.

Mavididi, who had loan spells at Charlton and Preston while at Arsenal, made one appearance for Juventus.