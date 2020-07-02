Mallik Wilks: Hull City pay undisclosed fee to Barnsley for forward after loan spell
Hull City have signed forward Mallik Wilks from Championship rivals Barnsley on a permanent basis.
The 21-year-old moved to the Tigers on loan in January and has agreed a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The former Leeds United youngster has scored three goals in 12 games for Hull since the turn of the year.
He agreed a four-year contract when he joined Barnsley last summer, but only made eight league starts for the Tykes, scoring once.