Mallik Wilks: Hull City pay undisclosed fee to Barnsley for forward after loan spell

Mallik Wilks spent the 2018-19 season on loan from Leeds United to Doncaster Rovers

Hull City have signed forward Mallik Wilks from Championship rivals Barnsley on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old moved to the Tigers on loan in January and has agreed a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The former Leeds United youngster has scored three goals in 12 games for Hull since the turn of the year.

He agreed a four-year contract when he joined Barnsley last summer, but only made eight league starts for the Tykes, scoring once.