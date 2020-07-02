Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister urges Alfredo Morelos to keep fit and focused

Alfredo Morelos was in prolific form up until Boxing Day last year, scoring 28 times, but hit the net only once in 11 games thereafter

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister is urging Alfredo Morelos to continue putting transfer speculation out of his mind in pre-season training.

The 24-year-old striker has been linked with clubs in England, Italy and Qatar, despite having three years to run on his contract at Ibrox.

McAllister, though, does not wish to see the Colombian distracted.

"Alfredo has got to keep focused and keep fit for those early games in the season," he said.

"As far as bids [are concerned], I'm unaware. Every player has a price. Until a bid lands that the club feels is a number that suits, we just keep moving on.

"We are trying to get people up to match speed, where we can start the season on August 1.

"He has come back with the same attitude of everyone, trying to show the manager he is part of the starting XI.

"We have quite a big squad and even in this early stage, you have got to be catching the eye of the manager."

The Colombia international scored 29 goals in 46 appearances last season but his strike rate slowed markedly after Christmas.