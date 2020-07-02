West Ham 3-2 Chelsea: Did the Blues' new sponsor jinx them?
-
- From the section Chelsea
Three was not a lucky number for Chelsea on Wednesday night.
The Blues wore their new-look 2020-21 season strip for their game against West Ham at London Stadium.
If you're wondering why they've gone early - it's a contract thing - their sponsorship deal with Yokohama Tyres expired at the end of June. As we keep being told - these are unprecedented times.
Three also went early, with this bold prediction.
Surely a safe bet, no? Chelsea have just come off the back of beating Manchester City.
Cue West Ham putting three past them. Oops…
At least fans let Three's social admins forget about it, right?
Marcos Alonso got a lot of stick for his performance on Wednesday. Gary Neville claimed he cost Chelsea the game, after being caught up the other end of the field as Andriy Yarmolenko broke forward for West Ham's third.
Some Bayern fans got in on the act too - still dining out on beating Chelsea in the Champions League this year.
Mourinho's famous 'three titles, respect' rant even got brought into it.
Props to Three for standing by prediction anyway and not deleting. Sometimes, you just have to shoot your shot. Here's to the optimists!