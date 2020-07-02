Exeter City: Dean Moxey and Craig Woodman among eight players released

Dean Moxey has previously played in the Premier League for Crystal Palace

Exeter City's longest-serving players Dean Moxey and Craig Woodman are among eight players released by the beaten League Two play-off finalists.

Moxey, 34, is in his second spell at the club having come up through the academy and played 310 games over nine seasons in total.

His final act as an Exeter player was being sent off in their 4-0 Wembley defeat by Northampton Town on Monday.

Woodman, 37, has been at City since the summer of 2012 and played 279 times.

Lee Martin, Lee Holmes, Gary Warren, Brennan Dickenson, Aaron Martin and Jared Thompson have also been released.

Former Derby and Preston winger Holmes scored a memorable goal direct from a corner in Exeter's 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the FA Cup third round in January 2016, but injury restricted the 33-year-old to just one EFL Trophy appearance this season.