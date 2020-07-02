Barnsley: Romal Palmer out for rest of season with knee ligament injury

Barnsley midfielder Romal Palmer has started each game for Barnsley since the season resumed

Barnsley midfielder Romal Palmer will miss the rest of the Championship season with knee ligament damage.

The 20-year-old midfielder was forced off in the first half of the Tykes’ 2-0 win against Blackburn on Tuesday.

Boss Gerhard Struber confirmed scans have shown Palmer will need at least six weeks rest to recover.

“It’s a bad situation for Romal especially in the final stretch of the season,” the Austrian told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“But we have some young players who can step up and hopefully bring us some good performances.”

Barnsley have seen their hopes of surviving relegation boosted since the resumption of the Championship season with two wins and a draw to climb off the foot of the table.

Palmer has featured in all three of those games, having been promoted from the under-23 squad.

Struber’s side travel to relegation-threatened Stoke on Saturday, who are just two points and two places above them with six games remaining.