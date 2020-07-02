Alex Palmer: West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper signs new three-year deal

Alex Palmer was an ever-present in Plymouth's League Two promotion campaign

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer has agreed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

The 23-year-old spent the 2019-20 season on loan at League Two side Plymouth Argyle.

Palmer kept 15 clean sheets in 41 appearances as the Pilgrims earned automatic promotion back to League One.

Palmer, who has been at the Baggies since he was 14, has yet to make a first team appearance for the Baggies, who are second in the table.

"He's gone away into a tough environment and finished up a promotion winner - that is invaluable experience for a young player learning the realities of the game," sporting and technical director Luke Dowling told the club website.

"Now we'll sit down with him in the summer and discuss the next phase of his development, whether that be here or perhaps with another loan."