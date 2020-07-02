Reading: Loader, Popa and Mannone released while 11 others agree short-term deals

Danny Loader scored his only goal of the season in a 2-2 FA Cup draw with Blackpool in January

Reading have released striker Danny Loader, winger Adrian Popa and goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

Loader made 12 appearances in 2019-20, while Popa has been on loan with Steaua Bucharest and Mannone with Minnesota United and Esbjerg.

Short-term extensions have been agreed with six permanent first-team members.

Wales defender Chris Gunter, Charlie Adam, Tyler Blackett, Garath McCleary, Gabriel Osho and Jordan Obita were previously out of contract on 30 June.

Loanees Matt Miazga, Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Boye, Pele and Ayub Masika will also be available for the remaining six games of the Championship season.