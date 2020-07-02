Paul Huntington: Preston defender given three-match ban for violent conduct

From the section

Paul Huntington tangles with Louie Sibley during Preston's 1-0 home defeat by Derby

Preston defender Paul Huntington has been banned for three games after admitting a violent conduct charge.

The 32-year-old stood on Derby County's Louie Sibley in the 17th minute of Wednesday's Championship clash.

The incident was missed by the match officials, but a Football Association panel banned Huntington after reviewing video evidence.

He will miss forthcoming games against Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest.

Preston are ninth in the table, four points outside the play-off places, with six matches to play,