Port Vale: Shaun Brisley agrees one-year contract extension with League Two club

From the section

Shaun Brisley scored his first Port Vale goal against Forest Green Rovers in February

Port Vale centre-back Shaun Brisley has agreed a one-year contract extension with the League Two club.

The 30-year-old joined Vale in August after being released by Notts County, and made 14 appearances in 2019-20.

“The type of professional he is makes him a real dependable character and an honest lad,” assistant boss Dave Kevan told the club website.

Brisley has previously played for Macclesfield, Peterborough United and Carlisle United.