Port Vale: Shaun Brisley agrees one-year contract extension with League Two club

Port Vale centre-back Shaun Brisley
Shaun Brisley scored his first Port Vale goal against Forest Green Rovers in February

Port Vale centre-back Shaun Brisley has agreed a one-year contract extension with the League Two club.

The 30-year-old joined Vale in August after being released by Notts County, and made 14 appearances in 2019-20.

“The type of professional he is makes him a real dependable character and an honest lad,” assistant boss Dave Kevan told the club website.

Brisley has previously played for Macclesfield, Peterborough United and Carlisle United.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC