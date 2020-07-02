Bailey Wright: Bristol City captain released by Championship club

Bailey Wright has played 24 internationals for Australia

Bristol City club captain Bailey Wright has been released after three years at Ashton Gate.

The 27-year-old arrived from Preston North End in 2017 and went on to make 83 appearances during his time with the Robins, scoring once.

The Australia international defender spent time on loan with League One side Sunderland earlier this year.

"It's been a pleasure to see the club's ambition grow and I am excited for the club's future and my own," he said.

The club have exercised an option for an extra year on the contracts of Liam Walsh, Niclas Eliasson and George Nurse.

Walsh spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Coventry City, during which he won League One title and the club's player of the year and young player of the year award.