Jobi McAnuff: Leyton Orient club captain and player coach agrees new deal

Jobi McAnuff
Jobi McAnuff joined Leyton Orient from Stevenage in the summer of 2017

Leyton Orient club captain Jobi McAnuff has agreed a new one-year contract for next season.

The 38-year-old has made 141 appearances for Orient, but only one in 2019-20 because of injury problems.

During the season, he took on a player-coach role and will continue to be part of boss Ross Embleton's backroom team.

"I don't just want to be a bit part or be here for the ride, I want to contribute, that's a big, big thing for me," he told the club website.

