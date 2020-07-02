League One to start 27-game season in October after vote

League One teams will play nine fewer games than normal this season

Scottish League One clubs will start a 27-game season in October after a vote.

Teams will play each other three times, with the campaign starting on 17 October in a structure that mirrors that of the Championship.

Discussions continue over League Two, although those clubs did informally agree last week to a 27-game term.

"This gives clubs a greater level of clarity and, crucially, a target date to aim for," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster of the League One vote.

"Of course, the safety of players and staff at all of the clubs involved will remain paramount, with these dates still contingent on the continued reduction in the virus' spread."

Work will now begin on compiling a fixture list, with teams meeting home and away and the SPFL using "reasonable endeavours" to ensure no more than five of any club's other nine fixtures are away.